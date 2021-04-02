Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 410,232 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 742,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,232 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $26,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 911,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 340,332 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $39.41. 2,432,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,393. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

