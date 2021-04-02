Nellore Capital Management LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,355,000. salesforce.com comprises about 20.0% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $6.85 on Friday, hitting $218.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,763,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,498. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,352. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

