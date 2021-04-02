Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.