Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 384,638 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,668,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,638 shares during the period. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I comprises 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 8.23% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I worth $50,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp purchased 287,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE PCPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 1,487,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,735. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

