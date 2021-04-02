Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 397,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,956,000. Dollar Tree makes up 0.6% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.57. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

