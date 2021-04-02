EMC Capital Management Takes $1.16 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. EMC Capital Management owned 0.06% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,596,000 after acquiring an additional 142,291 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 265.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 42,976 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,841,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of ADUS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.49. 86,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Insiders have sold a total of 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.