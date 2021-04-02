Advisory Resource Group Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,531,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,056. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.