VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.03% of VICI Properties worth $277,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $29.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

