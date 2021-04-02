Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $32.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of The Progressive worth $32,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after buying an additional 483,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.
Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.
About The Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
