First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 110.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 575,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $71.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

