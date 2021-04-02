Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 631 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

