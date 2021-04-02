Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 8,321 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.41. 1,431,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.05.

