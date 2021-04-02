Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Quanta Services by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after buying an additional 270,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,320.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 195,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.