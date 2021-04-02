Virtu Financial LLC Sells 24,638 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,638 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Datadog by 245.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $2,237,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Datadog by 45.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 140,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,981,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,173. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2,905.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock worth $168,220,458 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

