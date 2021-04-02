Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $573,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. 1,854,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,065. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.