Field & Main Bank Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 108,668 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,497,070. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

