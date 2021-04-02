Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 9,800 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,018 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $5,733,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

BNS traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $62.95. 2,959,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,307. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

