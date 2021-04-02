National Pension Service Buys 33,323 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,323 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $50,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

