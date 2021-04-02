EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Welltower by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Welltower by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.