Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.36 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 751,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $186.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.74 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

