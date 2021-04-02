Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 117,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 40,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.50 million. Analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,588,976.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

