China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CHNR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 94,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 196.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of China Natural Resources worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.