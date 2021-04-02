Intellectus Partners LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.45. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

