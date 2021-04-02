Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

CUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

