Hedget Price Hits $10.17 on Top Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Hedget token can now be purchased for $10.17 or 0.00016964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00066518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.93 or 0.00311929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.42 or 0.00754948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00089828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00029975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

