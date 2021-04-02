AppCoins Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $39.99 million and $716,979.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,264% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.00663072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,345,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,345,743 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

