SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.