Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000.

Shares of LABD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 3,485,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,107. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $338.40.

