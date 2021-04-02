125,328 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000.

NYSEARCA:LABD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,107. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $338.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64.

