Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 194.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,440 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,084,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

