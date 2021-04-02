297,963 Shares in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 297,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000.

OTCMKTS AACQU traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

