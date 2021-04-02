Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000. BioNTech accounts for about 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $4.68 on Friday, hitting $113.87. 2,020,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,565. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.