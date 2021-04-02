Front Row Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of SAP traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. 786,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,503. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

