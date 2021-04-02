Front Row Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

LUMN traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.11. 14,166,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,269,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

