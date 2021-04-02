Field & Main Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Field & Main Bank reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 186,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 27,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,885,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,703,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

