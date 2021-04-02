Field & Main Bank Sells 100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG traded up $8.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $747.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,109. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $739.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.42.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.