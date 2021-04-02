Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.