Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,331 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.