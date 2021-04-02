95,049 Shares in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $68.16 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $166,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,394.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $305,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

