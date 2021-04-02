Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $202,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,842,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.