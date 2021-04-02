UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in PPL by 10.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $30.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.