CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $479,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 323.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

