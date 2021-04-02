Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 262.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

