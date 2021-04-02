Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 170,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In other news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. Also, CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $28,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,887.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $782,800. Corporate insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

