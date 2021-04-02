Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,114,187 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 336.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

