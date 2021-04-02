CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $333.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.95.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

