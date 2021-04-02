Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,202 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $348.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.32. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $158.89 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

