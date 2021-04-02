Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 131.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

