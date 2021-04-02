Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

