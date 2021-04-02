Umbrella Network Price Up 19.7% This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002350 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.